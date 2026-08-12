Türkiye, Iraq discuss steps to boost trade to $30B

Türkiye and Iraq discussed steps to increase bilateral trade to $30 billion during talks in Ankara on Wednesday, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said.

Bolat met with Iraqi Ambassador to Ankara Majid Abdul Ridha Hassan Al-Lachmawi, according to a statement he posted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The two discussed efforts to implement agreements reached during Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zeydi's visit to Türkiye last month, the Turkish trade minister said.

He said strengthening cooperation under the Development Road Project and steps to raise bilateral trade volume to $30 billion were at the center of the meeting.

The two sides also consulted on resolving the issues faced by Turkish exporters, Bolat said.

"We once again reaffirmed our commitment to further advancing our relations with our neighbor Iraq through concrete projects," Bolat said.

He noted that Iraq ranked fifth among Türkiye's export markets in 2025, as Turkish exports to the country reached approximately $12.4 billion in 2025.