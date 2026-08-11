Türkiye offers condolences following earthquake in Colombia

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry expressed condolences following an earthquake Monday in Colombia which claimed at least 111 lives.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the earthquake and to the people of Colombia and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the Turkish Embassy in Bogota was in contact with Turkish citizens in the country and closely monitoring their situation.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and material damage caused by the earthquake that struck Colombia today," the statement said.

At least 111 people were killed early Monday when a powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia, causing buildings to collapse and triggering large-scale rescue operations across multiple cities.

At least 87 people were also injured, President Abelardo De La Espriella told reporters.

He said the quake caused damage to 1,575 homes with 37 completely destroyed, 61 collapsed buildings, 18 damaged health centers, 52 damaged educational centers, 17 damaged community centers and 18 damaged roads.

The Colombian government has declared a national disaster to strengthen the mobilization and coordination of institutional capacities to address the emergency.

The earthquake occurred at 7.34 a.m. local time (1234GMT), with the epicenter located approximately 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) east of the town of San Jose del Palmar, according to data from the US Geological Survey. The agency reported that the quake originated at a depth of 107 kilometers (66.5 miles).

A magnitude 5.0 aftershock struck at 8.18 a.m. (1318GMT) approximately 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) west of San Jose del Palmar. The municipality, located in the Choco Department, has a population of around 4,800 and sits 1,288 meters (4,225 feet) above sea level.

Despite the significant strength of the quake, the US Tsunami Warning Center announced that no tsunami is expected for the US states of California, Oregon, Washington or Alaska and also ruled out one hitting the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Colombian authorities said there is no tsunami threat to the Colombian Pacific coast.