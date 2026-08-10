Turkish President Erdoğan welcomes Austrian chancellor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday welcomed Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Türkiye's capital, Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, the president's chief advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and other officials were present at the ceremony.

Stocker is paying an official visit to Türkiye at the invitation of President Erdoğan.

During meetings during his visit, multidimensional relations between the two nations will be discussed, and steps to further develop existing cooperation will be addressed.

The talks are also expected to cover regional and global issues.

Relations between Türkiye and Austria have recently shown signs of renewed engagement, with both sides seeking closer cooperation on trade, migration, and security.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Vienna this April, where he met his Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger as well as Stocker, highlighting efforts to strengthen bilateral ties while also discussing Türkiye-EU relations and regional conflicts.

Economic links remain a major pillar of the relationship.

Bilateral trade reached about $4.36 billion in 2025, up from $3.91 billion in 2024, according to Türkiye's Foreign Ministry; Austrian government figures put 2025 trade at almost €4.3 billion (about $4.97 billion).

Austria is also a significant investor in Türkiye.

The relationship is also shaped by a large Turkish community in Austria and substantial tourism ties.

More than 563,000 Austrian tourists visited Türkiye in 2025, while Austrian investment in Türkiye between 2005 and 2025 exceeded $11.2 billion.