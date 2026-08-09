Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 million passengers in first seven months of 2026

Türkiye's airports served 138,758,202 (138.758 million) passengers in the first seven months of the year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on Sunday, noting that the figure exceeds the population of 18 EU member states combined.

He said in a statement that the number of aircraft landing at and departing from environmentally friendly airports in July stood at 98,158 on domestic routes and 101,160 on international routes, bringing total air traffic to 249,520, including overflights.

Domestic passenger traffic reached 10,478,151 (10.48 million) in July, while international passenger traffic stood at 16,311,398 (16.31 milion), with airports serving a total of 26,797,638 (26.80 million) passengers, including direct transit passengers, Uraloğlu said.

He said that between January and July, aircraft traffic at Türkiye's airports totaled 570,028 on domestic routes and 505,357 on international routes, reaching 1,363,506 (1.36 million) including overflights.

Cargo traffic totaled 527,744 tons in July, including 102,018 tons on domestic routes and 425,726 tons on international routes, he added.

Uraloğlu said cargo traffic at airports reached 3,027,448 (3.03 million) tons during the January-July period, including 542,898 tons on domestic routes and 2,484,550 (2.485 million) tons on international routes.

The minister said Istanbul Airport handled 50,748 aircraft movements in July, including 12,190 domestic and 38,558 international flights.

The airport served 8,146,411 (8.15 million) passengers in July, including 1,816,429 (1.816 million) domestic and 6,329,982 (6.33 million) international passengers, he said.

Between January and July, Istanbul Airport recorded 313,019 aircraft movements, including 70,461 domestic and 242,558 international flights, Uraloğlu said.

"Passenger traffic totaled 48,068,524 (48.07 million), including 10,051,727 (10.05 million) domestic and 38,016,797 (38.02 million) international passengers," he said.

Regarding Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, Uraloğlu said aircraft traffic in July reached 25,355, including 11,301 domestic and 14,054 international flights.

Passenger traffic totaled 4,489,072 (4.49 million), including 2,081,886 (2.08 million) domestic and 2,407,186 (2.41 million) international passengers, he said.

In the first seven months of the year, Sabiha Gökçen Airport handled 160,890 aircraft movements, including 71,664 domestic and 89,226 international flights.

The airport served 28,014,566 (28.01 million) passengers during the period, including 12,932,511 (12.93 million) domestic and 15,082,055 (15.08 million) international passengers, Uraloğlu said.

He added that Istanbul Atatürk Airport handled 2,444 aircraft movements in July and 15,309 in the first seven months of the year.

TOURISM DESTINATIONS SERVE NEARLY 32.2 MILLION PASSENGERS IN SEVEN MONTHS



Uraloğlu also provided passenger figures for airports serving Türkiye's major tourism destinations, saying they handled a total of 32,189,634 (32.10 million) passengers in the first seven months of 2026, including 11,648,259 (11.65 million) domestic and 20,541,375 (20.54 million) international passengers.

The airports recorded 219,278 aircraft movements during the period, including 88,718 domestic and 130,560 international flights, he said.

"Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport served 7,406,646 (7.4 million) passengers, Antalya Airport served 19,209,979 (19.21 million), and Muğla Dalaman Airport served 2,739,692 (2.7 million) passengers during the seven-month period. Muğla Milas-Bodrum Airport served a total of 2,348,806 (2.3 million) passengers, while Gazipaşa-Alanya Airport recorded total passenger traffic of 484,511," he said.