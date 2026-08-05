Hull sign Greece keeper Tzolakis from Olympiacos for club-record fee

Hull City have signed Greece goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis from Olympiacos on a five-year contract for a club-record fee, the ⁠newly promoted Premier ⁠League club said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported the ⁠deal was worth about 20 million pounds ($26.95 million) plus add-ons, surpassing Hull's previous record fee of 13 million pounds for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Ryan Mason in 2016.

The 23-year-old won four Super League Greece titles with Olympiacos and was part ⁠of ⁠the side that won the UEFA Conference League in 2023-24.

Capped nine times by Greece, he was named Super League Greece Player of the Season in 2024-25.

"I am ready for a new chapter in ⁠my career... Hull City is something different because we are playing in the Premier League. We have to fight against top players, so it's a challenge for me. I feel ready," ⁠Tzolakis ‌said ‌in a statement.

Hull secured ⁠promotion to the ‌Premier League by beating Middlesbrough in the Championship playoff final ⁠and begin their top-flight ⁠campaign at home to Manchester United ⁠on August 22.







