Türkiye’s auto sales see electric, hybrid cars dominate in January-July

Turkish car sales saw electric and hybrid vehicles account for 51.7% of the market, with 259,970 units sold in January-July, according to the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Türkiye's passenger car sales fell 12.1% year-on-year to 502,712 units during the same period, while light commercial vehicle sales dropped 5.1% to 136,253 units.

Some 208,046 gasoline-powered cars were sold in January-July, marking a 19.8% decline, while hybrid vehicle sales rose 3.5% to 162,924 units.

Diesel car sales fell 32% to 30,790 units, while sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-powered cars rose 4.1% to 3,906 units.

Fully electric car sales reached 93,403 units in the first seven months of the year, the data showed.

Experts said the main reason for the decline in diesel car sales was the global phaseout of diesel vehicle production.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales, including extended-range models, reached 94,046 units, accounting for 18.7% of the Turkish passenger car market in January-July, up from an 18.1% market share in the same period last year.

The share of hybrid vehicles rose from 28% to 33% over the same period, while the share of gasoline-powered cars fell from 45.3% to 41.4% and diesel cars from 7.9% to 6.1%. The share of LPG-powered cars rose from 0.7% to 0.8%.

In July, 12,715 EVs were sold in the Turkish passenger car market, down 27.1% year-on-year.

Electric cars accounted for 20.4% of the Turkish passenger car market last month, the data showed.

Some 20,120 hybrid vehicles were sold in July, accounting for a 32.2% market share.



