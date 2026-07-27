Turkish Cypriot premier urges UN to recognize TRNC

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said Monday that a lasting settlement on Cyprus would only be possible through recognition of the realities on the island, calling on the UN to recognize the TRNC.

"If UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants to go down in history by resolving the Cyprus issue, then what must be done is this: The UN General Assembly should convene and recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," Üstel said.

According to a written statement released by the National Unity Party (UBP), which Üstel chairs, he made the remarks as Guterres prepared to visit Cyprus from July 27–29 and meet the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders.

Üstel said a new process on Cyprus could only begin with acknowledgment of the island's political realities.

He said he hoped Guterres' visit would provide an opportunity to sincerely reassess what he described as the injustices endured by the Turkish Cypriot people for many years.

Üstel argued that promises made to Turkish Cypriots following the 2004 Annan Plan referendum had not been fulfilled, while their isolation had intensified and what he called systematic economic pressure on the TRNC had increased.

He said the main responsibility lay with the EU and the UN for failing to honor their commitments.

Üstel also urged the UN to abandon what he described as a federation-based approach that had failed to produce results for more than six decades.

"The reality on the island is clear. There are two peoples, two democracies and two separate states in Cyprus," Üstel said.

He reiterated that a lasting settlement could only be achieved by accepting these realities.