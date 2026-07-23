COP31 Türkiye volunteer program draws over 10,000 applicants from 104 countries

More than 10,000 people from 104 countries have applied to join the volunteer program for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), which Türkiye will host in Antalya from Nov. 9-20.

According to information obtained by Anadolu from the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, 5,000 volunteers selected under the COP31 Türkiye Volunteer Program will support the summit, as well as environmental and climate awareness activities across Antalya and other parts of Türkiye.

The program aims to recruit 1,500 international volunteers to join the 5,000-member volunteer network.

In line with COP31 President and Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum's vision of placing young people at the center of the conference, the program seeks to strengthen youth participation in the events.

Applications have surpassed 10,000 from 104 countries, with the application period remaining open until August.

Following the application period, candidates will undergo a comprehensive evaluation based on predetermined criteria.

Selected volunteers will participate in an intensive training program before the conference. Those who successfully complete the training will be assigned duties according to their qualifications, interests, foreign language proficiency and the operational needs of the summit.

During COP31, volunteers will assist with welcoming and directing visitors, supporting events, coordinating field operations, communication with delegations, conducting environmental and climate awareness activities, and carrying out various operational tasks.

The ministry, together with the program's implementing agency, will also launch an Employment, Internship and Career Guidance Program for COP31 volunteers.

The initiative aims to connect young people who gain knowledge and experience in environmental protection, climate change and sustainability and demonstrate strong performance during the volunteer program with potential employers.

The ministry said the program is intended to help turn the experience gained during COP31 into long-term professional development opportunities, including internships and employment.

Those interested in applying to the COP31 Türkiye Volunteer Program or learning more about it can visit cop31volunteers.com.