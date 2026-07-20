Economists expect Türkiye to keep interest rates constant

Türkiye's Central Bank is expected this week to hold its policy interest rate constant at 37%, according to an Anadolu survey on Monday.

The fifth monetary policy committee meeting of the year will be held this week on Thursday to announce the bank's decision on interest rates.

16 economists surveyed expected no change in the interest rate at the meeting.

The survey's year-end interest rate forecast was at 35%.

The bank has lowered the rate to 38% from 39.5% in December 2025 and it has been keeping the rate unchange during the last four meetings.





