Turkish defense minister meets Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus president in Lefkosa

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler was received Sunday by Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhürman during his visit to the island.

According to a statement by Türkiye's National Defense Ministry on Turkish social media company NSosyal, Güler traveled to the TRNC to attend ceremonies marking the 52nd anniversary of the Turkish Peace Operation in Cyprus.

He was accompanied by Deputy Defense Minister Salih Ayhan, Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Turkish Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, Air Forces Commander Gen. Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu and Land Forces Commander Gen. Metin Tokel.

Later, Güler and the Turkish Armed Forces' top commander visited the Museum of Barbarism in Lefkosa.

According to the ministry, officials briefed the delegation at the museum, which documents atrocities committed against Turkish Cypriots by the terrorist organization EOKA.