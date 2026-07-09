Turkish first lady hopes NATO summit strengthens trust, cooperation

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan expressed hope Thursday that the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Ankara would strengthen trust and foster a culture of cooperation.

"I hope the NATO Ankara Summit brings benefits to our country and to humanity. I wish this historic summit to become a turning point that reinforces trust for humanity, strengthens the culture of reconciliation, and opens the door to new hopes," Emine Erdoğan said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

She also shared a video featuring scenes from the summit.

The Ankara meeting marks the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 Istanbul summit. The gathering also provided a platform for bilateral meetings between Türkiye and allied countries and partner nations on political, security and economic cooperation.