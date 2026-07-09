UN wants 'tit-for-tat' to stop amid latest Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar

The UN on Thursday urged an immediate halt to hostilities in the Gulf region Thursday, following Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

Asked about Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' reaction to the escalation, Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference, "Look, this tit-for-tat needs to stop."

"A return to diplomacy is urgently needed for the sake of stability in the region, for the sake of global stability," he said, adding that "all of the parties involved need to understand that the best way to end this conflict is a return to the negotiating table."

The remarks came one day after the UN issued a statement on behalf of Guterres that encouraged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalatory action.

On the UN role going forward, Dujarric said, "The Secretary-General has always said that he stands ready to assist in any way that we can."

He noted that Guterres' Personal Envoy on the crisis, Jean Arnault, "continues to stay in touch with relevant parties," while the International Maritime Organization "plays a critical role on the maritime issues in the Strait."

Iran launched strikes on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan on Thursday in retaliation for a second day of US attacks against Iranian targets.

The attacks came amid rising escalation between Washington and Tehran following Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.