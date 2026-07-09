Turkish energy minister meets Iraqi prime minister in Baghdad

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar met Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi in Baghdad Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities to expand coordination, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister's press office.

During the meeting, al-Zaydi said the two countries have significant opportunities for cooperation and partnership across multiple sectors and called on Türkiye to increase its investments in Iraq, particularly in agriculture.

He said efforts are underway to establish a Türkiye-Iraq fund to strengthen the two countries' economic partnership and support and accelerate Turkish investments in Iraq.

Al-Zaydi also stressed that Iraq is making significant progress under a major development program, particularly in the agriculture and livestock sectors, adding that the government has begun providing the necessary infrastructure and facilities for investors.

Bayraktar said he was pleased to visit Iraq and stressed that Türkiye attaches great importance to its relations with the country.

Highlighting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's commitment to the Development Road Project, Bayraktar said the initiative would provide an economic boost to regional trade.

He also said Türkiye is ready to partner with Iraq under the Development Road Project in the fields of oil, natural gas, electricity and many other sectors.