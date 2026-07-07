President Erdoğan: Leaders' Summit to bring positive F-35 decision

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday made statements at the Presidential Complex after holding a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump.



Here are the prominent headlines from President Erdoğan's remarks:

"I ESPECIALLY WANT TO EXPRESS THE IMPORTANCE OF THIS VISIT"



Referring to the meeting they held with US President Donald Trump in Ankara, President Erdoğan said, "Being together with my distinguished friend (Trump) in Ankara has given us extra strength. I especially want to express how important this visit is."

"WE ARE WORKING TO TAKE STEPS TOWARDS WORLD PEACE"



Conveying the diplomatic efforts undertaken for regional stability, Erdoğan stated, "We are striving to find a way to resolve Iran-America relations. We are working to do our best to take steps towards world peace."

"WE ATTACH GREAT IMPORTANCE TO THE LEADERS' SUMMIT"



Giving messages regarding the situation in Gaza and regional peace, President Erdoğan said, "(Gaza) By speaking with my distinguished friend (Trump), we attach great importance to this Leaders' Summit to ensure peace in the region."

"THE F-35 ISSUE IS NOT A NEW TOPIC FOR US"



Making evaluations regarding the F-35 process, Erdoğan referred to the past of the issue, stating, "The F-35 issue is not a new topic for us, and we previously discussed it with America, and we received a commitment for five aircraft."

Expressing his expectation from the summit, Erdoğan announced, "I believe that a positive decision will emerge from this Leaders' Summit regarding the F-35."

Regarding the commitments made for F-35 procurement, President Erdoğan commented, "I know that we have positively ascertained the future of the promise we previously received from them regarding the F-35. Mr. Trump always stands by his word."

"WE WILL TAKE OUR STEPS ACCORDING TO RUSSIA-UKRAINE DEVELOPMENTS"



Also touching upon other regional issues to be discussed in the meeting, Erdoğan stated, "My distinguished friend and I will also discuss the developments between Russia and Ukraine here, and we will take our steps accordingly."

"WE WILL ENSURE A STRONG OUTCOME FROM THE SUMMIT"



Finally, emphasizing the importance of partnership within NATO, President Erdoğan concluded his remarks by saying, "As two important countries in NATO, we will ensure a strong outcome from the Leaders' Summit in solidarity, and we believe we will succeed in this."

"I BELIEVE HE WILL REITERATE THE GOOD NEWS HE GAVE US HERE"



Erdoğan said, "My distinguished friend and I will discuss the KAAN engines issue at the Leaders' Summit. I believe he will reiterate the good news he gave us here."































