South Korea launches 4th Earth observation satellite from US

South Korea on Tuesday launched its fourth Earth observation satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

The next-generation medium-sized satellite lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 12:12 am local time (0712GMT) as part of the Transporter-17 rideshare mission, which carried 81 payloads.

The satellite was scheduled to separate from the launch vehicle about two hours and 22 minutes after liftoff and attempt its first communication with the Svalbard ground station in Norway about 31 minutes later, according to the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA).

It carries a domestically developed wide-area observation camera capable of imaging the entire Korean Peninsula every three days.

It is the country's first satellite dedicated to agriculture and forestry, designed to support applications including crop monitoring, forest management, disaster response and climate analysis.

The satellite is scheduled to enter full service in the first half of 2027.





