Türkiye’s electric vehicle brand Togg celebrates 8th year with over 105,000 users

Türkiye's homegrown electric vehicle (EV) brand Togg is celebrating its eighth anniversary with over 105,000 users thanks to its extensive ecosystem of smart devices, extensive charging network, and expansion into Europe.

Founded on June 25, 2018, the company has since developed a domestic ecosystem operating 22 experience centers and 76 service points nationwide.

The firm was established through a partnership between Anadolu Group Holding, BMC, Turkcell, Zorlu Holding, and the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB).

The two prototypes of the brand's first EV, the T10X, were unveiled in December 2019. The brand received 177,000 preorders for the T10X after prices were announced in March 2023.

The fastback T10F was revealed at CES 2024 and entered the market in September 2025, both in Türkiye and Germany. The company also secured five-star Euro NCAP safety ratings for the two vehicles.

Togg dominated the Turkish EV market with a 25% market share made up of 16,745 combined sales of its two flagship models in the first five months of 2026, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

The T10X took the top sales spot with 9,070 units, followed by the newly announced T10F fastback with 7,675 units sold.

Togg closed last year as the leader in the domestic market with a record-breaking 39,020 units sold.

The company's production at the Gemlik Technology Campus, inaugurated in October 2022, boosted the domestic content rates of the two models from 51% to 81.72% for the T10X and 83.9% for the T10F.

The automaker recently revealed its Can.ai artificial intelligence (AI) platform, developed in collaboration with Microsoft Türkiye, and rolled out a major update for its proprietary TruOS software to optimize user interfaces and device responsiveness.

Togg expanded its premium lineup late last year by starting digital orders for the highly-anticipated dual-motor and all-wheel-drive 4More series.

Togg's in-house Trugo network supported its growing fleet by establishing Türkiye's leading charging ecosystem with a 27.3% market share.

The infrastructure, powered entirely by renewable energy, successfully completed over 5 million charging transactions across its 2,000 stations in Türkiye.

Togg signed multi-year deals to serve as the main sponsor for both Türkiye's soccer and basketball teams, investing in domestic cultural visibility.

The carmaker recently inked a strategic partnership with battery giant CATL's subsidiary CAIT to develop a shared platform for the B-segment vehicle market.

These new compact models, featuring CAIT's Bedrock chassis technology, are scheduled to reach consumers in phases starting mid-2027.

Togg's efforts in industrial scaling and its consistent sales growth propelled it nine spots to rank 28th among Türkiye's 500 largest industrial firms, according to the 2025 list by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO).