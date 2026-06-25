Turkish officials offer condolences to Venezuela after strong earthquakes

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Thursday expressed condolences following the consecutive earthquakes that struck Venezuela, saying Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with the South American country.

"I was deeply saddened by the successive earthquakes in Venezuela. I wholeheartedly share the suffering of the Venezuelan people and the sorrow for those who lost their lives in the earthquake," Duran said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He extended his condolences to the Venezuelan people and government, and wished for a speedy recovery to those injured in the earthquakes.

"Türkiye will continue to stand in profound solidarity with Venezuela during these challenging times," he added.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus also offered his condolences, emphasizing that Türkiye stands in solidarity with Venezuela.



