Türkiye unveils quantum roadmap for defense industry

Türkiye has unveiled its roadmap and strategic vision for quantum technologies under the SSB Quantum Program, led by the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB).

The launch event, hosted by the SSB, brought together Higher Education Council (YÖK) President Erol Özvar, university rectors, academics and sector representatives.

Speaking at the event, Turkish Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Görgün said the program sets out a strong vision for the future of the defense industry, Türkiye's technological independence and the security architecture of the coming period.

Görgün said quantum technologies have moved beyond being a theoretical scientific field and have become a strategic capability area.

New-generation capabilities in computing, sensing and communications will directly shape the future of the defense industry, he said, adding that quantum technologies offer strategic advantages in areas ranging from cryptology, optimization, data analysis and simulation to signal-independent navigation systems.

Görgün said Türkiye is in a global race in this field and must develop its own agile strategies and roadmaps while taking national priorities into account.

"Dependence on critical technologies is not merely a procurement issue, but a matter of whether sovereignty is silently transferred or not," he said.

He said Türkiye has reduced external dependence in the defense industry over the past two decades under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, transforming field experience from security forces into indigenous products and capabilities.

Görgün said the defense industry model developed in Türkiye is being closely followed globally, not only because of cost-effective and technology-intensive products, but also due to the performance of Turkish defense companies that have entered global top-100 rankings.

Türkiye's accumulated engineering capacity, deepening ecosystem and growing experience have created strong self-confidence, he added.

"The age we are in is one where those investing in the right critical technologies at the right time secure their national sovereignty and shape it with their own will," Görgün said.

He stressed that merely trying to survive cannot be considered a strategy, adding that Türkiye must become a decisive actor in original products and critical capabilities.

Görgün also highlighted the importance of human resources, saying the National Competence Initiative was launched with Erdoğan's approval to define the talent sets needed today and in the future.

He said the average age in Türkiye's defense industry is 34, making the sector at least 20 years younger than its counterparts in developed countries.

Türkiye ranks 11th globally in defense industry exports, he added.

Following the speeches, signing ceremonies were held for several strategic projects.

These included the Superconducting Quantum Processor Unit Development Project, the Kerteriz Project on the use and demonstration of quantum magnetometers for navigation and submarine detection, the Defense Industry Quantum Technologies Strategic Competence Development Cooperation Protocol, and the SSB Quantum Algorithm Competition.

The event also featured a presentation on the SSB Quantum Program by officials from the SSB Research and Development and Technology Management Department, as well as information on the newly launched Türkiye Quantum Platform.























