Turkish President Erdoğan welcomes Polish counterpart Nawrocki in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday welcomed Polish President Karol Nawrocki with an official ceremony in Ankara.

Cavalry units escoted Nawrocki's official vehicle from the avenue in front of the presidential complex to the protocol gate.

Erdoğan received Nawrocki at the main entrance, and as both leaders took their places at the ceremony area, a military band played the national anthems of Türkiye and Poland.

The ceremony also featured flags and soldiers representing the 16 historic Turkish states, while a 21-gun salute was performed.

Nawrocki greeted the Presidential Guard Regiment by saying: "Hello soldiers," in Turkish.

The two leaders then introduced their delegations to each other.

Erdoğan and Nawrocki later posed for the press in front of Turkish and Polish flags after shaking hands on the steps of the complex.

Following the ceremony, Erdoğan and Nawrocki moved on to a bilateral meeting and are later expected to hold a joint press conference. Erdoğan will also host an official dinner in honor of Nawrocki.

Also attending the ceremony were Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Chief of Staff Hasan Doğan, Presidential Secretary-General Hakkı Susmaz, chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Türkiye's ambassador to Warsaw Rauf Alp Denktaş, and Ankara Governor Yakup Canbolat.