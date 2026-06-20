Turkish students win 15 medals at international science olympiads in Europe, Asia

Turkish students won a total of 15 medals and eight honorable mentions at international science olympiads held across Europe and Asia, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said on Friday.

Kacir said through US social media company X that Turkish students continued to make the country proud with their achievements in international competitions.

At the 6th European Girls' Olympiad in Informatics in Cesenatico, Italy, which brought together 218 students from 59 countries, Turkish students won three silver medals and one bronze medal.

At the 10th European Physics Olympiad in Gothenburg, Sweden, attended by 199 students from 41 countries, Türkiye secured one silver medal, one bronze medal, and one honorable mention.

At the 26th Asian Physics Olympiad in Busan, South Korea, where 209 students from 27 countries competed, Turkish students earned two bronze medals and six honorable mentions.

Meanwhile, at the 30th Junior Balkan Mathematical Olympiad in Buzau, Romania, involving 133 students from 23 countries, Türkiye won one gold medal, three silver medals, and two bronze medals.

"Congratulations to all our students who successfully represented Türkiye," Kacir said.





