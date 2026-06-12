Erdogan: 'Zionists' break laws, shed blood in Gaza, Lebanon

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the "Reopening of Selimiye Mosque for Worship After Restoration, and the Collective Inauguration and Key Handover Ceremony for Completed Facilities and Projects" in Edirne.

"Edirne has been our gateway to the Balkans for centuries, the headquarters of conquests, and a center of knowledge, art, and architecture. Today, in the presence of history, under the shadow of our ancestors, we are fortunate to bring beautiful works to Edirne, the ancient capital of the Ottomans, the modest but proud gateway to the Balkans, the city of sultans. By restoring the Selimiye Mosque, one of the most aesthetic works not only of Turkish-Islamic architecture but also of world architecture, to its original form, we have, thankfully, reopened it for worship today."

"Türkiye no longer has a single second to lose with unnecessary debates. This noble nation does not have a single moment to waste on the main opposition's power struggles, not a single day to squander. We are living through days where the sounds of missiles and bombs drown out children's screams. No one can predict what will happen tomorrow, where weapons will go off.Before the Russia-Ukraine war ends, our region is now paying the heavy economic price of attacks against Iran.

In Gaza and Lebanon, Zionist murderers continue to shed blood, trampling on all laws, rules, and principles. While problems continue in the Black Sea, we see new schemes being set up and new games being played in the Eastern Mediterranean. Our region and our world are perhaps witnessing the most critical developments since World War II. As the government and the People's Alliance, we are striving both to keep Türkiye away from this inferno and to continue our policy of service and achievements."