TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN WELCOMES VENEZUELAS INTERIM PRESIDENT IN ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday welcomed Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, at an official ceremony in Istanbul.

Following the welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office, Erdoğan and Rodriguez held bilateral and delegation-level talks.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, the president's chief adviser on foreign policy and security, also attended the meeting.

Rodriguez is visiting Türkiye at Erdoğan's invitation.