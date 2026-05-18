Türkiye commemorates Crimean Tatar, Circassian exiles, vows continued support

Türkiye on Monday commemorated the anniversaries of the Crimean Tatar and Circassian exiles, describing both events as major humanitarian tragedies and reaffirming its support for the Crimean Tatar people.

In a statement marking the 82nd anniversary of the 1944 exile of Crimean Tatars and the 162nd anniversary of the Circassian exile, the Foreign Ministry said hundreds of thousands of Crimean Tatars were forcibly deported from their homeland to labor camps in various countries, where many lost their lives under harsh conditions.

The ministry said the Crimean Tatars, the indigenous people of Crimea, were prevented from returning to the Crimean Peninsula for many years.

It also stressed that the suffering of the Crimean Tatars worsened following "the illegal annexation of the Peninsula."

"Türkiye will continue its support for the preservation of the Crimean Tatars' national identity, language, and culture, as well as for ensuring their security and well-being," the ministry said.

Referring to the Circassian exile of 1864, the ministry described it as a "great humanitarian tragedy" that forced the peoples of the Caucasus to leave their homeland under extremely difficult conditions, causing immense suffering and loss of life.

"We share the pain of the Crimean Tatars and the brotherly peoples of the Caucasus, and we remember those who lost their lives with respect and compassion," the ministry added.





