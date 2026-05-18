5.2 magnitude quake strikes south China 2nd time in 1 day

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday night, the second such quake to hit the area in a day.

The quake occurred in Liunan District of Liuzhou City at 9.44 pm local time (1344GMT), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of eight kilometers (4.9 miles).

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Earlier, at 12.21 am (1621GMT Sunday), another 5.2 magnitude quake hit Liuzhou.

Following the earlier earthquake, 14 buildings collapsed, and more than 7,000 residents were evacuated, according to state broadcaster CGTN.

Emergency teams were deployed to carry out rescue operations, while regional and national authorities activated Level-III and Level-IV emergency response measures.

It was reported earlier that two people were killed and one was missing following the earthquake.