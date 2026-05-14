US announces $1.8B humanitarian funding to support UN-led relief efforts

The US announced Thursday an additional $1.8 billion in humanitarian funding to support UN-led relief efforts around the world.

Speaking at a news conference, US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz said the funding would support humanitarian operations while advancing reforms focused on accountability and efficiency.

"We are thrilled today, again with (US State Department) Under Secretary (Jeremy) Lewin and Under Secretary General (Tom) Fletcher, to announce an additional 1.8 billion in humanitarian funding," Waltz said.

"These funds will save more lives around the world but also drive forward the reforms that we put in place for efficiency, accountability, and lasting impact," he added.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the announcement, saying the funding "will allow humanitarians to reach millions of people in the most urgent crises with lifesaving support."





