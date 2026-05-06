Silicon Valley’s Hugging Face hails Türkiye’s AI strategy as model for governments

AI startup Hugging Face CEO Clement Delangue called on governments and public institutions worldwide to adopt open-source artificial intelligence technologies, citing Türkiye's Communications Directorate as a model following its official presence on the platform.

"More governments and public agencies should use HF and open-source AI in general. Let's go sovereign AI!" Delangue said while sharing the directorate's announcement on US social media company X.

The remarks highlighted that the directorate's digital communication and open-data strategy has been recognized internationally as a reference model.

Türkiye's Communications Directorate joined Hugging Face on Tuesday, becoming the first public institution to share content on the open-source platform, which hosts more than 18 million users and over 2.4 million AI models globally.

The directorate's first upload included a comprehensive open dataset of disinformation bulletins prepared by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The dataset contains around 2,810 verified claim records spanning topics including earthquakes, elections, migration and the economy, featuring false claims circulated on social media alongside official fact-checks.

Published in both Turkish and English, the dataset is intended for researchers, journalists, and AI developers, with the aim of supporting academic studies and the development of AI models capable of detecting disinformation in Turkish.

The move integrated the directorate's institutional expertise in combating disinformation into the international open-data ecosystem while positioning Türkiye's AI vision as a model for public institutions in other countries.