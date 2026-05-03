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News Türkiye Istanbul Strait reopens to shipping after cargo vessel malfunction resolved

Istanbul Strait reopens to shipping after cargo vessel malfunction resolved

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published May 03,2026
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ISTANBUL STRAIT REOPENS TO SHIPPING AFTER CARGO VESSEL MALFUNCTION RESOLVED
(DHA Photo)

Maritime traffic in the Istanbul Strait resumed on Sunday after being temporarily suspended in both directions due to a mechanical failure on a dry cargo vessel off the coast of Beşiktaş.

In a statement, Türkiye's General Directorate of Coastal Safety said the 185-meter-long dry cargo ship Zaltron, sailing from Egypt to Russia, experienced an engine malfunction off Kuruçeşme.

The statement said tugboats Kurtarma-3, Kurtarma-5 and Kurtarma-9 were urgently dispatched to the scene, while vessel traffic in the Bosphorus was halted in both directions as a precaution.

In a later update, officials said the vessel was safely anchored at the Ahırkapı Anchorage Area under the coordination of the Istanbul Vessel Traffic Services Center, accompanied by a pilot captain, with Kurtarma-3 and Kurtarma-5 assisting and Kurtarma-9 towing.

Maritime traffic in the Istanbul Strait has since been reopened, the statement added.