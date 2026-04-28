Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan attends Three Seas Initiative summit in Croatia

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the 11th Three Seas Initiative Summit in Croatia, representing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the ministry said Fidan took part in the summit held in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik on behalf of President Erdoğan.

The Three Seas Initiative brings together countries located between the Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas to enhance regional cooperation in areas such as energy, transportation and digital infrastructure.

Launched in 2015, the Three Seas Initiative is a presidential-level platform bringing together 12 EU member states located between the Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas to boost regional cooperation. The initiative focuses on enhancing connectivity, particularly in transport, energy and digital infrastructure, to support economic development and cohesion across Central and Eastern Europe.