European Parliament lifts immunity of 4 Polish lawmakers

The European Parliament has voted to lift the parliamentary immunity of four Polish Members of the European Parliament following a request from Poland's prosecutor general, Polish broadcaster TVP World reported Tuesday.

The decision removes legal protections that had shielded the lawmakers from investigation or prosecution, allowing Polish authorities to pursue separate criminal cases involving allegations ranging from defamation to assault and obstruction.

The move follows a recommendation by the European Parliament's legal affairs committee, which found the cases to be criminal rather than political.

The lawmakers are Patryk Jaki and Daniel Obajtek of the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, and Grzegorz Braun and Tomasz Buczek of the far-right Confederation group.

According to TVP World, Jaki faces private defamation charges over remarks made during the 2024 European election campaign, in which he allegedly accused Judge Igor Tuleya of knowingly authorizing surveillance using Israeli Pegasus spyware.

Obajtek is accused of giving false testimony in court.

Braun is accused of blocking a road in Jedwabne in July 2025 during commemorations marking the 84th anniversary of the massacre of the town's Jewish residents.

This marks the fourth time Braun's parliamentary immunity has been lifted.

Buczek faces allegations of assault during a 2024 election event, including allegedly taking a megaphone by force from a woman who was criticizing him.





