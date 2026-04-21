Anadolu’s Participation Finance Summit kicks off on May 7

Anadolu's Participation Finance Summit, held in collaboration with Türkiye's Participation Banks Association, will kick off on May 7 at Istanbul Financial Center (IFC).

The summit will feature panels on the future strategies of participation banks and Türkiye's participation economy, participation-based investment products, and the role of digitalization in participation finance's future.

The summit, organized through a collaboration between Anadolu and TKBB, is sponsored by Turkish participation lenders Vakif Katilim, Kuveyt Turk, Ziraat Katilim, Emlak Katilim, Albaraka, Turkiye Finans, Dunya Katilim, Hayat Finans, TOM Bank, and Adil Katilim.

The opening remarks will be delivered by Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency Chair Sahap Kavcioglu, Türkiye's Investment and Finance Office President Burak Daglioglu, TKBB Chair Mehmet Ali Akben, and Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagoz.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will also attend the summit.