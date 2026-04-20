TÜRKIYES EXTERNAL ASSETS TOTAL $439.1B IN FEBRUARY

Türkiye's external assets fell 1.7% from the end of December 2025 to $439.1 billion in February 2026, according to data released by the Turkish Central Bank on Monday.

Türkiye's external liabilities rose 0.5% from December 2025 to $786.8 billion in February.

As a result, the country's Net International Investment Position (NIIP) stood at minus $347.6 billion.

Reserve assets fell by $3.6 billion over the month to $210.2 billion.

Direct investments rose 1.2% to $76.8 billion, while other investments slipped 0.4% to $145.6 billion.





