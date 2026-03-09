Türkiye deploys 6 F-16s, air defense systems to Northern Cyprus

Türkiye announced Monday that six fighter jets and air defense systems have been deployed to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as part of efforts to strengthen the territory's security amid regional tensions.

In a statement, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said: "As part of the phased approach to enhancing the security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in light of recent developments in our region, six F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft and air defense systems have been deployed to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as of today."

The statement added that Ankara could take further steps depending on how the situation evolves.

"Additional measures will continue to be taken based on further developments, if deemed necessary," it said.

The announcement came amid escalating tensions due to the US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

On Wednesday, Greek F-16V fighter jets landed at Paphos Airport in Greek Cyprus following recent Iranian attacks linked to the regional escalation.





