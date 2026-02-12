Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets Libyan prime minister in Tripoli

İbrahim Kalın, the head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), held talks Thursday with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dibeybe during a visit to Tripoli, according to a statement from the Libyan government.

The meeting addressed issues of mutual interest as well as recent local and regional developments.

The two sides emphasized the importance of strengthening coordinated international efforts to support Libya's political process, it said.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to continued consultation and coordination to promote stability in the region.