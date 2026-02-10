TÜRKIYES ANIMAL PRODUCTION RISES IN 2025

Türkiye's animal production posted increases in 2025 compared to the previous year, official figures showed Tuesday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed that the number of bovine animals increased by 4.3% to 17.7 million heads in 2025.

The number of cattle rose by 4.3% to 17.5 million, while the number of buffaloes increased by 1.7% to 164,785.

The data revealed that the total number of ovine animals went up by 5.4% year-on-year to reach 57.9 million heads in the same period.

The number of sheep increased by 5.9% to 46.7 million, while the number of goats rose by 3.4% to 11.2 million.

TurkStat also reported that honey production in the country increased by 1.8% to 97,253 tons in 2025.

Silk cocoon production saw a significant increase of 38.4% to reach 118 tons.





