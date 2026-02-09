Trump criticizes Team USA skier over remarks on US political climate

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Team USA freestyle skier Hunter Hess after the athlete shared his views on the political situation in the country during the Milano Cortina Winter Games in Italy, media reports said on Sunday.

In a social media post, Trump accused Hess of not representing his country and said it was "very hard to root for someone like this," adding the slogan "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Hess had earlier told reporters that representing the US brought "mixed emotions," saying it was "a little hard" given current political developments, while stressing that he was competing for his "friends and family" and the values he believes are good about the country.

"Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the US," Hess said.

The comments drew criticism from several figures aligned with the Trump administration.

Trump administration envoy and Kennedy Center head Rich Grennell suggested on social media that Hess should "move to Canada if you aren't proud to wear USA."

Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett also criticized the skier, saying he should "shut up and go play in the snow."

The media outlet further reported that other conservative figures and commentators echoed similar criticisms online, intensifying the debate over athletes' freedom to express personal political views while representing the country in international competition.





