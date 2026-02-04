Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan on Wednesday met her Egyptian counterpart Entissar Amer in the capital Cairo as part of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's official visit to Egypt.

"We held a productive meeting on issues of social solidarity that closely concern humanity as a whole," Erdoğan said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The first ladies also visited the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Pyramids of Giza.

"I hope that this valuable visit will contribute to the development of relations between our countries in all fields," she underlined.

President Erdoğan on Wednesday was greeted in Cairo by his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Erdoğan is accompanied on the visit by a host of top Turkish officials, including key Cabinet ministers.

During the visit, numerous agreements in different fields have also been signed by related institutions and ministries of the two countries.