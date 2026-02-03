Turkish president departs for Saudi Arabia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday departed for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Erdogan was accompanied by Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and other ministers.

Erdogan will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh to discuss deepening cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as regional and global developments, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Monday.

The Turkish president will then travel to Cairo on Wednesday at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, he noted.

During the Egypt visit, Erdogan and Sisi are expected to discuss bilateral issues and exchange views on regional and international developments, with particular focus on Palestine, Duran further said.

Erdogan also plans to attend a Türkiye-Egypt Business Forum during his Cairo visit, he added.



