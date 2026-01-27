Türkiye’s new unmanned aerial combat vehicles prepare for duty

Türkiye's defense giant Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is coming out with new developments in the design, mass production, and delivery of homegrown air platforms this year after completing "a super" year in 2025, the company's CEO told Anadolu.

Mehmet Demiroglu said TAI and the Turkish defense industry in general set new records last year, with one of the most important export developments being for the homegrown stealth fighter jet TAI Kaan to Indonesia.

"Türkiye's most comprehensive and most expensive export to date was close to $15 billion, marking a massive source of motivation for us at TAI, as well as for the Kaan program, and for our country in general," he said.

TAI announced the export of some 30 units of its jet trainer Hurjet to Spain as the year wrapped up, demonstrating its success in Europe. "This was a huge step for both TAI and Türkiye," he noted.

TAI continued the sales of its unmanned aerial combat vehicles (UCAVs), namely the Anka and Aksungur models, throughout the year, while the testing of the Anka III continued.

Having achieved export successes in 2025, the manufacturer is now focusing on deliveries this year.

TAI will now hone in on mass production while still being involved in securing export deals.

"Our main priority is deliveries of the jet trainers Hurjet and Hurkus and our unmanned vehicles," he said. "We started the mass production of (the utility helicopter) Gokbey, and the deliveries of the craft will rise moving forward, while the new platforms of Hurjet will start flying."

TAI is also introducing the P1 prototype of its stealth fighter jet, TAI Kaan, this year, which will be followed by a P2 prototype later this year.

"The platforms we will use for main flights are currently under construction, and by the middle of 2026, we will see all these platforms fly together," he added.

Demiroglu mentioned that TAI is working on the first flight of its 10-ton helicopter to meet the needs of Türkiye's Forestry General Directorate. The company is also working on helicopters for the Turkish Armed Forces, which will be finished in 2028 before moving onto mass production.

Meanwhile, the design of the renewed stealth UCAV Anka III is complete, and the platform will enter mass production this year.

"The Anka III will fly more stealthily with its 'ghost' features in 2026 but we still have a lot to do in terms of prototyping and mass production, so I think TAI and Türkiye will reach their desired mass production and deliveries, as well as new sales, in 2026," he said.

Demiroglu said TAI is planning the Anka III's first flight sometime this year, while the deliveries of the Hurkus platform, some 22 of them, will be made within the year.

"The Hurjet's first delivery configuration will make its first flight in the first half of 2026, and following the completion of test flights, we will begin deliveries, so stay tuned," he added.





