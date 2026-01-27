Anadolu publishes Almanac 2025 and historical 1925 yearbook

Anadolu has released its Almanac 2025 in Turkish, English and Arabic, alongside a separate volume focusing on key events from 1925 in the early years of the Republic of Türkiye.

Published under the AA Books imprint on Jan. 10 Working Journalists' Day in Türkiye, the 2025 almanac presents major developments from the past year in chronological order, combining news reports, analyses, photographs and infographics.

The volume highlights Israel's attacks on Gaza and the humanitarian crisis, developments in Syria, disasters such as wildfires, earthquakes and floods, and the economic and social effects of the climate crisis. Rapid advances in artificial intelligence and selected AA podcast projects are also featured, along with cultural and artistic works from the year.

A photograph taken by Anadolu photojournalists and shown by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his address to the 80th UN General Assembly, used to illustrate hunger in Gaza, appears on the cover.

The English and Arabic editions similarly present the year's major events and include QR codes linking to additional digital content.





- YEARBOOK 1925

Anadolu also published Yearbook 1925, prepared using agency archives and primary sources. The book examines a formative period in which the new republic's political, social and economic structures took shape, covering developments such as the Sheikh Said rebellion, the Law on the Maintenance of Order, the work of Independence Tribunals, the closure of the Progressive Republican Party, and reforms on clothing and religious lodges.

It also addresses early aviation and industrial milestones, including Vecihi Hurkus' flight with the first Turkish-made aircraft, the establishment of the Turkish Aeronautical Association, and early defense industry initiatives, as well as international events such as the Locarno Treaties and the Scopes Trial.







