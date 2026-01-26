Turkish, French foreign ministers to discuss ties, regional issues in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to meet his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, in Ankara on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and current international developments, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The talks will focus on sustaining recent momentum in dialogue between the two countries and applying a strategic approach across all areas of cooperation, the sources said.

Fidan is expected to underscore the importance of expanding economic and trade ties, including joint projects in third countries, and to highlight the role of the eighth meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Commission, scheduled for Feb. 17 in Istanbul, in advancing commercial cooperation.

He is also expected to raise issues concerning the welfare of the Turkish community in France and to stress continued cooperation in counterterrorism based on shared responsibility and a firm joint stance against terrorism.

Defense industry cooperation and Türkiye's relations with the EU are also on the agenda. Fidan is expected to emphasize the need to address EU-Türkiye ties from a strategic perspective, separate from the domestic political considerations of individual member states, and to underline the importance of Türkiye's inclusion in the EU's industrial strategy.

Regional and global issues will feature prominently in the discussions, including efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war through diplomacy and achieve a fair and lasting peace. Fidan is expected to reiterate Türkiye's readiness to contribute to peace initiatives.

REGIONAL ISSUES ON AGENDA



Regarding the Middle East, the ministers are expected to discuss the next phase of a Gaza peace plan, with Fidan emphasizing the need for coordinated international support to ensure security, stability, and the normalization of daily life for Gaza's population.

He is also expected to stress the priority of preventing ceasefire violations and ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid.

Developments in Syria will also be addressed, with Fidan expected to highlight the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and unity, as well as Türkiye's national security concerns. He is expected to reaffirm Türkiye's close monitoring of the full implementation of the Jan. 18 Ceasefire and Full Integration Agreement.

TÜRKİYE-FRANCE RELATIONS



Political relations between Türkiye and France have a long history, as does rich cultural and social interaction within the framework of NATO. There are significant opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in various fields, particularly energy, the economy, and the defense industry.

While Türkiye-France bilateral relations continue to progress in line with an approach focused on maintaining a constructive agenda and regular high-level contacts, Fidan paid his most recent official visit to France on April 2, 2025.

France's Foreign Minister Barrot last visited Türkiye on May 14-15, 2025, on the occasion of the NATO Foreign Ministers' Informal Meeting held in Antalya.

As economic and trade cooperation between Türkiye and France develops steadily, bilateral trade volume, which stood at $22.5 billion in 2024, rose to $24 billion in 2025.

Approximately 800,000 Turkish citizens living in France serve as an important bridge between the two countries and make significant contributions to the country's economic and social life.