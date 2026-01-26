Turkish defense giant Aselsan to supply NATO with portable air defense system tech

Turkish defense firm Aselsan announced Monday that it acquired a contract from NATO to supply the alliance with "Identification of Friend or Foe" (IFF) Interrogator Systems for Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS).

"The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has awarded ASELSAN a contract to supply the Alliance with 'Identification of Friend or Foe' (IFF) Interrogator Systems for Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS) as part of its mission to ensure deterrence against increasing aerial threats on the global theatre," Aselsan wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The company said the contract is a framework agreement valid for three years, which ensures the supply of the material throughout the period.

"ASELSAN, as a long-standing IFF provider in every domain and one of the few providers of Mode-5 IFF Systems, takes utmost pride in offering its services & support to NSPA," Aselsan added.

Aselsan, headquartered in the Turkish capital Ankara, was founded in 1975, and has grown to be one of the country's largest defense firms, ranking among the top 50 in its field worldwide.

The defense giant also became the first Turkish company to reach a $30 billion market value this month.