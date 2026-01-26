Nigerian president to visit Türkiye to strengthen bilateral ties

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will embark on an official visit to Türkiye on Monday to bolster bilateral ties.

Tinubu's visit will focus on cooperation in areas including security, education, social development, innovation, and aviation, a statement from the Nigerian presidency said.

The visit is expected to include strategic talks on finance, communications, trade, and investment between the two countries.

Meetings with high-level officials will be held, with memorandums of understanding expected to be signed in areas including scientific research, energy, and military cooperation.

A business forum bringing together investors from both countries will also be held during Tinubu's visit.

The visit follows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Nigeria in October 2021.





