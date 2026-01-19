Tour of Türkiye praised by cycling union chief as globally watched race

The president of the International Cycling Union (UCI) praised the Tour of Türkiye as one of the most important events on the international cycling calendar, saying it continues to grow each year.

Speaking to Anadolu during the Balkan Cycling Union Congress in Istanbul, David Lappartient -- who also serves on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) -- said all 12 countries in the union were present at the congress and praised the Turkish organizers for their warm hospitality and flawless coordination.

"It's perfectly organized and there is a warm welcome, which is also very important. But no doubt, with Turkish people, it would have been the case," he said.

He highlighted Türkiye's investments in cycling and described its leadership in the sport as "very strong."

He said the event gets significant support from both the government and sponsors, calling it a major opportunity to showcase the sport globally.

"The Tour of Türkiye is one of the most important races in the world and it keeps growing every year," the official said.

He also underlined the importance of integrating cycling into major events such as the European Games, saying it would be a "big opportunity" to promote Türkiye to the world through powerful imagery.

- World-class racing track in Konya

The UCI chief praised the Konya Velodrome -- a cycle racing track located in the Central Turkish city of the same name -- as a world-class facility, saying it had hosted the Nations Cup and would soon host the European Championship.

"All the best athletes love this velodrome," he added.

On the Tour of Türkiye's future, he said the race is expected to grow further and continue bringing people together: "Of course, maybe it cannot create the same passion as other major races like the Tour de France or Giro d'Italia. However, a one-week race gives you the opportunity to showcase Türkiye everywhere."

Recalling a personal memory, Lappartient said even high-profile international figures pay attention to the race.

"In 2011, on May 2, I had a meeting with (then-) French President Nicolas Sarkozy. When I entered his office, he asked me, 'David, did you watch the Tour of Türkiye yesterday?' He was a big fan of cycling," he said, adding that Sarkozy had been watching French cyclist Thibaut Pinot race in Türkiye.

Lappartient said many people watch the tour and that the scenic landscapes, particularly around the seaside cities of Izmir and Antalya, make him want to cycle there himself.

"When you see all these images and pictures, you want to ride everywhere," he said.





