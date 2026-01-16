Rosatom to launch Türkiye’s Akkuyu Nuclear Plant in 2026

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said Russia will do "everything to launch nuclear energy in Türkiye this year" regarding the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) under construction in Mersin. Speaking to Russian state channel Rossiya-24, he noted that operations to prepare Türkiye's first nuclear power plant for commissioning would begin this year.

Likhachev highlighted the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar in this critical process, describing 2025 as "a challenging but victorious year."

Despite economic difficulties, Likhachev said Rosatom has fulfilled its duties, stressing the severe pressures on the Akkuyu NPP, including delays in Siemens equipment deliveries, frozen $2 billion investments, and payment system breakdowns. He added, "Even under these conditions, we never stopped. We will do everything to advance nuclear energy in Türkiye this year," noting strong support from Russian President Vladimir Putin and governmental institutions.

Likhachev also discussed broader Rosatom efforts, marking the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry and emphasizing that nuclear energy is essential, with international cooperation needed on an equal basis. He stated that the 21st century will be "the century of electricity," underlining that sustainable and affordable electricity production is impossible without nuclear technology. Rosatom aims to offer long-term partnerships to countries open to collaboration.