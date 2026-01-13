Türkiye posts $3.99B current account deficit in November

Türkiye's current account balance posted a deficit of $3.99 billion in November, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Tuesday.

The deficit followed surpluses recorded in the previous four months and came wider than market expectations, as an Anadolu survey had forecast a deficit of $3.1 billion for November.

The current account excluding gold and energy indicated a net surplus of $2.1 billion.

The goods balance recorded a deficit of $6.38 billion in November, while the services sector posted a surplus of $3.9 billion.

For the January-November period, the current account balance registered a cumulative deficit of $18.5 billion. Over the same period, the goods deficit amounted to $62.2 billion.

Meanwhile, the services sector posted a net surplus of $60 billion in the first 11 months of the year, helping to limit the overall current account gap.



