Turkish, Indonesian foreign and defense ministers to meet in Ankara

Türkiye and Indonesia's foreign and defense ministers will hold a joint meeting in Ankara on Friday to review ties, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The meeting will be attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Defense Minister Yasar Guler from Türkiye, along with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.

The round, the sources said, aims to enable a comprehensive review of the strategic dimensions of Türkiye-Indonesia relations, including political, defense and security, defense industry, economy, and trade aspects.

Particular emphasis will be placed on evaluating recent developments in the defense industry between the two countries.

Discussions will also focus on steps to further deepen cooperation in joint production, technology transfer, training, and capacity building.

A joint communique is expected to be adopted at the end of the meeting.

The decision to hold this meeting was reached during the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Indonesia in 2025.

Türkiye and Indonesia aim to reach a bilateral trade volume of $10 billion. In 2024, the volume reached $2.8 billion.

Ankara and Jakarta have been strengthening defense cooperation in recent years, particularly through joint projects in defense industry and military capabilities.





