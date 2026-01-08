Antalya Airport surpasses 39 million passengers in 2025

Antalya Airport, the gateway to the Turkish Riviera on the Mediterranean coast, served 39.16 million passengers last year, according to official State Airports Authority figures.

In December alone, the airport processed nearly 1.1 million passengers, including over half a million on domestic routes and nearly 572,000 on international flights, said the authority on Thursday.

Cargo traffic reached 466,130 tons during the same period.

Antalya Airport is one of Türkiye's busiest airports and serves as the primary gateway for tourists visiting the Turkish Riviera.

Located about 13 kilometers (8.1 miles) northeast of the Antalya city center, the airport features three terminals.

With recent expansions, Antalya Airport's annual passenger capacity now exceeds 65 million, reinforcing its position as a key driver of Mediterranean coast tourism.

The figures align with broader growth in Türkiye's aviation sector, which saw nationwide passenger numbers surpass 247 million in 2025 -- a new all-time high, according to authority data.

Istanbul Airport, Türkiye's largest air terminal, last year handled approximately 84.4 million passengers in 2025, accounting for roughly one-third of the national total and reinforcing its status as Türkiye's busiest hub.



