Türkiye delivers another SİPER-1 air defense system

Defense Industry President Haluk Görgün said in a post on social media that deliveries under the ÇELİKKUBBE project are continuing uninterrupted and that another SİPER system has been inducted into service.

Görgün stated that the SİPER-1 Long-Range Regional Air Defense System, whose mass production continues at full pace, has successfully completed a live-fire test for autonomous battery acceptance. He said:

"In a demanding scenario where maneuvering friendly and hostile air elements were present simultaneously, the target was successfully destroyed. SİPER-1's long-range interception capability and operational maturity were once again confirmed in the field.

We are steadily adding these strategic systems—developed with national resources and produced in series—to the inventory of our heroic armed forces, further enhancing the deterrence of ÇELİKKUBBE with each delivery.

I sincerely congratulate the teams of ASELSAN and Roketsan, our Ministry of National Defense, the valued personnel of the Turkish Armed Forces, and our Presidency staff who contributed to this project."

In a statement from ASELSAN, the company said:

"SİPER-1 serial production battery acceptance firing. SİPER-1, ÇELİKKUBBE's long-range and high-altitude strategic power, successfully destroyed the target in a challenging scenario with maneuvering friendly and hostile aircraft in the air."

Roketsan also said:

"SİPER, the unshakable guardian of our Blue Homeland, is on duty. Our air defense system SİPER hit its target with pinpoint accuracy during a live-fire test. With our high-technology systems that raise the deterrence of ÇELİKKUBBE to the highest level, we continue to strengthen our country's long-range air defense capability."