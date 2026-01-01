Turkish FM Fidan meets Ukraine’s security council secretary Umerov in Ankara

 Contact Us
Published January 01,2026
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday met with Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

According to a Turkish Foreign Ministry post on US social media company X, the meeting took place in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

No further details were provided, but the meeting came amid stepped-up efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

As it enjoys good diplomatic ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, Türkiye has been one of the major international players seeking a halt to the conflict, which is nearing the four-year mark.