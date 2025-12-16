Turkish stock exchange up at Tuesday’s open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 11,470.03 points, up 0.12% or 13.69 points from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 gained 1.28% to close at 11,456.34 points, with a daily transaction volume of 127.4 billion Turkish liras ($2.98 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650 GMT), the exchange rate stood at 42.7105 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 50.2295 to the euro, and 57.1320 to the British pound.

The price of gold stood at $4,290.60 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was trading at $60.05 per barrel.



